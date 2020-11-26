Shananigan’s restaurant participating in unique Ronald McDonald House fundraiser

Owner and chef, Jeannette Kindzerski, says she is glad to be a part of the fundraiser during hard times

Shananigan’s restaurant in Prince Albert will be catering the Home for Dinner event put on by Ronald McDonald House Saskatchewan.

The charity teamed up with local catering businesses in 14 cities and towns across the province to provide food for the event.

Jeannette Kindzerski, owner and chef at Shananigan’s said she’s happy to be a part of the event.

“I’m glad they picked a small business and keep it local and that’s amazing for the times right now.” Kindzerski said.

Fund development coordinator at Ronald McDonald House Saskatchewan, Karen Linsley, said the charity would normally be hosting the Red Tie Gala around this time of year but had to switch gears due to COVID-19 restrictions. She said they also wanted to support local caterers knowing it’s a difficult time with the pandemic.

“We thought it was a good way for Ronald McDonald House to support local caterers in these communities but also to have the opportunity for people to support Ronald McDonald House as well,” Linsley said.

Shananigan’s will be serving stuffed chicken with brie with a cranberry brandy glaze, herb and garlic mashed potatoes and julienned honey dill carrots as well as a salad and dessert to Prince Albert ticket-holders.

Ticket-holders will pick up the prepared meals on Saturday and enjoy the event from the comfort of their own homes.

Later in the evening a mobile silent auction and live program featuring Jess Moskaluke will take place on the Ronald McDonald House website.

Ticket sales are now closed for the dinner portion of the evening but Linsley encourages people who didn’t get tickets to still take part in the silent auction and live program. The event will be hosted at www.rmh.sk.ca.

People will also have the opportunity to donate to the Gift of Nights campaign, that supports families staying at the Ronald McDonald House. Families pay a suggested donation of $10 per night. Proceeds from the Gift of Nights campaign goes toward the cost of food and programming for families.

400 tickets were sold across the province at $100 each, 17 of which were sold in Prince Albert.