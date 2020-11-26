Case of COVID-19 connected to Ecole St. Mary High School

On Thursday evening the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) identified a positive COVID-19 case in an individuals at Ecole St. Mary High School in Prince Albert.

In a news release by the Prince Albert Catholic School Division on Sunday evening the division explained that communication has been shared with the specific classroom/cohorts, as well as the school community.

These cases were acquired outside of the school setting, the division said.

The SHA is proceeding with their assessment of the situation, and all individuals deemed to be close contacts are being notified.

“The class/cohorts, impacted by this case, barring any other cases, are required to Self-Isolate until midnight on Dec. 3. The class/cohorts will be moved to remote learning until the isolation period is complete,” the release said.

These specific class/cohorts are advised to contact 811 Healthline for advice.

“École St. Mary High School will resume classes Nov. 27 for all other students and staff that are not deemed to be close contacts. Public Health officials are advising all students and staff to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms daily and not to enter the school if ill.”

No further information was made available citing privacy concerns.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with this member of our school community, and we hope they are doing well.”

They emphasized that everyone has a shared responsibility to decrease the risk of COVID-19 entering schools.

“Thank you to everyone for continuing to be diligent in performing daily health screening, staying home if ill, calling HealthLine 811 if exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, practicing proper hand hygiene, maintaining physical distancing as much as possible, wearing a mask when appropriate and doing everything we can to keep each other safe,” the release stated.