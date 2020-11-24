New COVID-19 measures coming Wednesday; 175 new cases

After days of seeing the Saskatoon zone lead the daily COVID-19 case count updates, Regina posted the greatest number of new cases Tuesday, as 70 of Saskatchewan’s 175 new cases were tied to the capital zone.

Nearly every zone had new cases Tuesday as spread continues province-wide. Prince Albert’s zone, north-central, had five new cases to go along with three cases assigned to the region that had previously tested positive with pending residence information.

There were 112 recoveries Tuesday, bringing the active case count to 2,927. There is an average of 209 new cases per day.

While the number of people in the hospital decreased slightly to 105, the number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU has grown to 20.

North Central has ten inpatients and one ICU patient with COVID-19.

Monday saw 3,174 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan.

Premier Scott Moe and Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab were due to speak Tuesday, but that press conference was postponed a day while the provincial leadership team mulls further measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

North Central 2 saw three new cases Tuesday. The subzone, which consists of Prince Albert, has 141 active cases.