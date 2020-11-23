Four more COVID-19 patients pass away as hospitalizations top 100

235 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday, along with 50 recoveries

Four more Saskatchewan residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died.

The deaths were announced Monday as part of the province’s daily COVID-19 update. Two of the residents, one from the far north east zone and one from the north central zonez, were in their 60s. The other two residents were someone from the north west zone over the age of 80 and someone from the Saskatoon zone in their 70s. The new deaths bring the provincial total to 37.

The province reported 235 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the provincial total to 6,708. While the number of cases do fluctuate from day to day due to factors such as logistics and weather, the seven-day average of new cases is 219, or 18 new cases per 100,000 population, information the province will now regularly report.

Of the 6,708 total cases, 2,864 are considered active. Fifty more people have recovered, bringing that total to 3,807.

Of the new cases, the Regina zone led the way with 66, followed by the Saskatoon zone with 54 and the north central zone with 24.

Ten of the north central zone’s new cases are in Prince Albert. The city’s subzone, North Central 2, has 151 active cases. The zone’s remaining cases were split between North Central 1 (nine) and North Central 3 (five).

Saskatchewan now has over 100 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. In total, there are 106 hospitalized cases, including 87 receiving inpatient care and 19 in intensive care.

North Central has ten inpatients and two ICU patients with COVID-19.

Sunday saw 2,861 COVID-19 tests processed in the province.