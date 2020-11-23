Bears complete weekend sweep of Sharks

Sunday’s matchup between the Prince Albert Northern Bears and the Battlefords Sharks was a completely different content than the one they played against each other a day earlier.

After earning a 2-1 overtime win at the Art Hauser Centre on Saturday, the Bears outlasted the Sharks in a high-scoring 9-5 affair at the Battleford Arena on Sunday as they improved to 3-1 in Saskatchewan Female Under-18 AAA Hockey League play.

“It was definitely the opposite end of the spectrum, that’s for sure,” Bears head coach Jeff Willoughby said.

“We got out to a good start by jumping out to a 3-0 lead and we were really happy with how we came out and played, especially after our start on the road last Sunday in Saskatoon where we didn’t have the energy that we needed. We were much more engaged from the start against Battlefords and we were the ones calling the shots.”

Paris Oleksyn and Brooklin Fry both turned in excellent performances for the Bears as they each recorded two goals and two assists in the triumph.

Fry has five points in four games to lead all blueliners in the league and is two points back of Notre Dame Hounds forward Emma Thomas for the rookie scoring lead.

“It seems like she’s been able to carry the puck more in every game and she’s been getting more opportunities to shoot as well,” Willoughby said of the 15-year-old defender from Shell Lake.

“She has a traffic shot from the blueline and she also has a quick release. Today showed that when she has the lane to shoot the puck, she’ll take advantage of it, which is great for her confidence.”

Erin Kirkland and Jasmine Kohl both scored twice for the Bears, who also got a goal and an assist from Haley Kicia and a two-assist performance from Sophia Zuck.

Janae Neufeld made 23 saves for her second win of the campaign.

The Sharks, who fell to 0-1-1 with Sunday’s setback, were led on offence by a three-assist outing from Jordyn Blais and a two-goal showing from Brooklyn Salewski.

Logan Halter had a goal and an assist each in the loss, which saw Martine Morelli set up a pair of markers.

Mykayla Pylypow and Madison Glynn rounded out the scoring for the hosts, who received a 26-save performance from Yelena Zaleschuk.

The Bears are now off until Friday, Dec. 4, when they’ll host the Sharks once again in a 7 p.m. outing at the Art Hauser Centre.

The two sides are then scheduled to face each other on Saturday, Dec. 5 in Battleford Arena at 1:30 p.m., in what is currently slated to be final game for the Bears until January.

“The biggest thing right now is to make sure that everyone is healthy, as we haven’t played a game with our full lineup yet,” Willoughby said. “We have one injury right now to (forward) Kailey Ledoux and we’d really like to have her back for those two games against the Sharks.”

“We have a few things that we continue to clean up going forward, especially when it comes to our play in our own end, but I do like the fact that we were able to capitalize on our scoring chances today and I think that bodes well for us as we move ahead.”

The Sharks will have two more games under their belts prior to their contests with the Bears as they have a home-and-home series set for this weekend with the 1-1 Saskatoon Stars.

Sunday’s Scores