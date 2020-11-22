Prince Albert restaurant closes after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

SHA says individuals who were at the location at the specified dates and times must immediately self-isolate and call 811 to arrange for testing if symptomatic

Original Joes in Prince Albert announced on Saturday they would be temporarily closing after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant and bar said they chose to voluntarily close to deep clean the building for the safety of staff and guests. They will be reopening once they get a recommendation from the health authority, the letter stated.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) mentioned the case in a press release sent on Sunday.

A person or persons attended the location Nov. 12-16 from open to close while likely infections, according to the release sent on Sunday.

“Individuals (parents and children) who were at this location on the specified dates must immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, your physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing if symptomatic,” the release stated.

According the the SHA, people may develop symptoms from two to 14 days following exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19.