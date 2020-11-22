Positive case of COVID-19 identified at Canwood Public School

The Grade 7-12 students and staff impacted by this case are required to self isolate until Nov. 27

A positive case of COVID-19 has been identified by the Saskatchewan Health Authority at Canwood Public School according to a press release sent by the school division on Saturday night.

Saskatchewan Rivers Public School Division was informed of the case Saturday afternoon. Communication is being shared with classroom/cohorts, the connected staff, and the school community.

“The division is hoping recovery is quick and thorough and we extend our get-well wishes to this member of our school community and offer our support to the surrounding family.”

A group of students and staff are required to self-isolate as a result of the positive case.

“The Grade 7-12 students and staff impacted by this case are required to self-isolate until the end of the day on November 27, 2020 and the learning program will continue remotely for those students affected.”

As with all school cases, privacy concerns prevent the sharing of further details about the case.

The school will remain open for in-person classes for all students that are not required to self-isolate.