236 new COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday

Province says the seven-day average of daily cases is 211

The province is reporting 236 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with an active case total of 2,683.

“The seven-day average of daily cases is 211 (17.4 new cases per 100,000 population,” according to the province.

There are are 24 new cases in the north central region.

In Prince Albert, there are seven new cases with 148 active cases.

The other new cases are locating in the following regions; eight in the far north west, one in the far north central, two in the far north east, 17 in the north west, nine in the north east, 82 in Saskatoon, nine in the central west, two in the central east, 52 in Regina, 13 in the south west, nine in the south central, and six in the south east.

Two of the new cases are pending residence information.

The province also reported 90 additional recoveries on Sunday.

There are 99 people in hospital. 80 people are receiving inpatient care, including nine people in the north central zone. 19 people are in intensive care, and that number includes two people in the north central zone.