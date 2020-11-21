Province hits new daily record with 439 COVID-19 cases reported Saturday

Province says increase in cases expected due to weather-related and logistical delays in tests reaching lab

There was a jump in COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday, which the province said is expected due to weather-related and logistical delays in tests reaching the Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory.

There are 439 new cases across the province. Yesterday, 4,580 tests were processed in Saskatchewan.

Premier Scott Moe called the record new cases numbers “very concerning.”

“While it’s too soon for the new measures implemented last week to have made an impact, we are continuing to evaluate the situation closely and will consider further measures.”

North Central zone has 43 new cases with an active case total of 289.

Prince Albert has 22 new cases, with an active case total of 140.

The north west zone has 56 new cases, and the north east zone has 11 new cases.

Saskatoon reported 170 new cases on Saturday, with an active case total of 781.

There are 93 people in hospital. 72 people are receiving inpatient care, including seven people in the north central zone. 21 people are in intensive care, including three in the north central zone.

The province is also reporting an additional 41 recoveries on Saturday.