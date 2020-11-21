Fred Sasakamoose hospitalized with presumed COVID-19

Fred Sasakamoose, one of the first Indigenous NHL players, is in hospital with presumed COVID-19 according to social media posts.

His son, Neil, posted a video on Saturday explaining that a close contact of his father tested positive for COVID-19.

Sasakamoose was taken to hospital and has been experiencing symptoms for a couple of days. Neil said the family is still awaiting test results.

“We are asking people, the hockey community and fans to think about Fred at this time. Chief Thunderstick needs your prayers so he can recover quickly,” one post read.

The original Facebook post can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/SasakamooseInvitational/posts/676426379683067