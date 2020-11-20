Province announces 33rd COVID death

Another COVID-19 patient in Saskatchewan has died.

The province announced the death in its daily case count update Friday. The resident was over 80 years old and from the Saskatoon zone. It’s the province’s 33rd COVID-19 patient to lose their battle to the virus.

In addition to the death, the province announced 153 new COVID-19 cases Friday, along with 73 recoveries. That brings the active total to 2,145. There are 85 people in the hospital, including 19 in intensive care. The North Central zone has seven inpatients and three ICU patients.

Prince Albert’s subzone, North Central 2, had four new cases Friday, bringing its active total to 119.

North Central 1 had eight new cases and North Central 3 reported two.

The North Central Zone as a whole had three new recoveries and has an active case count of 248.

That’s third behind Saskatoon (610) and Regina (392).

Yesterday, 2,826 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan.