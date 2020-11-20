Mintos game against Wildcats cancelled for ‘precautionary reasons’

Status of Sunday rematch in Warman to be determined

As both teams were preparing for their pre-game warmup at the Art Hauser Centre, Friday’s game between the Warman Wildcats and the Prince Albert Mintos came to a sudden halt.

Due to what the Saskatchewan Male Under-18 AAA Hockey League cited as ‘precautionary reasons’ the contest between the North Division sides was cancelled about an hour before puck drop.

“When it comes to Sunday’s game in Warman (which is slated to start at 2 p.m.), we should know more about that on Saturday afternoon,” Mintos team manager Kalen Wright said. “There’s a deadline of 6 p.m. as to if that game will take place or not.”

Friday’s game, which was to have been the first ever meeting between the Mintos and the expansion Wildcats, will be made up at yet to be determined date.

“We have an off-week in our division every four weeks, but we have three games that we have to make up already so this one probably won’t happen for a while,” Wright said.

“We initially had a game scheduled for Oct. 31 against the Saskatoon Contacts, but the league couldn’t start playing regular season games until the following day, so that’s now scheduled to take place here next Friday night. We also have two games with Tisdale that were snowed out a couple of weeks back that need to be made up as well.”