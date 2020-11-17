Two Prince Albert men in the running for Dream Chopper contest

Two Prince Albert men are in the final stages of the Dream Chopper contest, run by Paul Teutul Sr., the founder of Orange County Choppers.

The contest is ranked by the number of votes each entrant has. There is a free daily vote for Facebook users, and extra votes can be purchased at $1 USD per vote. A portion of the money raised in the competition will be donated to Hudson Valley SPCA Foundation, an animal shelter in New Windsor, New York.

Duane Zolinski and Trevor Borstmayer from Prince Albert are both in the running to win a grand prize which includes a custom-made motorcycle built by Teutul.

Both men are fans of Teutul’s T.V shows, American Chopper and Orange County Choppers.

Zolinski builds bobbers, a style of motorcycle, but has never had the chance to buy a chopper-style bike.

“Now would be the right time to have a free nice bike built for me and take my wife and go cruising,” Zolinski said.

Borstmayer has met Teutul at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota.

Both men have a passion for motorcycles which led them to enter the contest.

Zolinski and Borstmayer’s passion for motorcycles began early.

Zolinski’s father bought him a mini bike when he was 12 years-old and after the engine blew he replaced it with an old chainsaw engine he found at his father’s garage.

Borstmayer said he’s been driving motorcycles since he was about 10 to 12-years-old. His dad got him a Yamaha GT80 when he was younger.

“I drove that thing until there was nothing left really,” Borstmayer said.

Borstmayer has travelled around Canada and the United States by motorcycle.

The grand prize chopper is valued at $100,000, according to the contest rules.

The winner will appear in an episode of Orange County Choppers and will also be featured on the cover of Cycle Source Magazine.

Zolinski is a fan of the movie Easy Rider and said his dream bike resembles that of the main character, Billy — a 1950s Harley-Davidson Panhead.

Borstmayer’s vision for a dream bike features a shovel head motor from Sorenson Performance located outside of Regina. It would also include a BAKER 6-speed transmission with a kicker open belt. He’s picked out a softail frame that he likes as well.

Zolinski was laid off from his job as a mechanics supervisor due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has been spending his time promoting his entry on social media.

Zolinski shares his entry about twice a day on Facebook and personally message his friends to vote for him. He’s worked in Greenland and Yukon and has friends there voting for him. He is currently first in his group.

“I didn’t think I was going to make it this far,” Zolinski said.

Borstmayer has also been using social media to encourage people to vote for him. He’s also shared it with motorcycle groups on Facebook. He is currently in fourth place in his group.

“I think I’m doing pretty good that’s for sure, I’m doing a lot better than I thought I was going to do,” Borstmayer said.

Zolinski’s entry can be found at https://dreamchopper.com/2020/duane-gerry-zolinski.

Borstmayer’s entry can be found at https://dreamchopper.com/2020/trevor-borstmayer.