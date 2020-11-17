Protas named KHL rookie of the week

Aliaksei Protas has been rewarded for his play in the Kontinental Hockey League

The Prince Albert Raiders forward, who is currently on loan with Dinamo Minsk, earned the league’s rookie of the week honours on Monday.

The 19-year-old Washington Capitals prospect recorded a goal and two assists last week for his club, who won three road games and are currently in fifth place in the West Division standings with a 14-9-2 record.

Protas has suited up in 23 games for Minsk as of Tuesday and has recorded five goals and three assists.

Also playing for the team is Raiders forward Ilya Usau, who was loaned to Minsk until the start of the 2020-21 WHL season.

The 19-year-old has two points in 21 games and recorded his first KHL goal last Wednesday in a 6-0 win over Sibir Novosibirsk.