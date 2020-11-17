240 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sask. Tuesday

Cases of COVID-19 continue to spike in Saskatchewan, the latest update from the province shows.

Tuesday’s update showed 240 new cases of COVID-19. With 113 recoveries, 2,055 are considered active.

Of those, 635 are in the Saskatoon zone, 359 in the Regina zone and 222 in North Central.

The Saskatoon zone led the case count in Tuesday’s update with 97 new cases. The Regina zone was next with 27, south central with 23 and then North Central (which includes Prince Albert) and South East with 16 new cases each.

Prince Albert’s zone, North Central 2, had ten new cases, bringing the active case count to 104.

Of the new cases, 13 have pending residence information. Three cases with pending residence information from previous days were assigned to the North Central Zone.

Far North Central, which includes Black Lake and Fond du Lac, had five new cases Tuesday, bringing its total to 40.

On Monday, the Saskatoon StarPhoenix reported that Fond du Lac alone had 37 cases of COVID-19 since Nov. 6, despite its small population of just 906, while also battling a lack of clean drinking water.

Monday evening, the Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority (NITHA) declared a COVID-19 outbreak from James Smith Cree Nation following an increasing number of confirmed cases with evidence of community transmission. They said that contact tracing is underway.

Saskatchewan has 71 people in the hospital. Fifty-six people are receiving inpatient care, including 30 in Saskatoon and six in the North Central. There are 15 COVID-19 patients in intensive care: two in north-central, seven in Saskatoon, two in Central East and four in Regina.

Monday saw 2,803 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan.

Premier Scott Moe and Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab will speak to the media at 3 p.m. Tuesday.