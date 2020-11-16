Prairie Recreation expanding with new location

The new location will open on Dec. 1

Powersports business and marine dealership, Prairie Recreation will be moving to a new lot about four times the size of their current lot.

Travis Lloyd co-owns the business with his twin brother, Shawn Lloyd. Travis said with business growth they ran out of room at their current location and needed to expand.

The new location is in the old Happy Camper building, near Glenmor Equipment off of 2nd Avenue West.

Travis said the new location will offer a larger inventory, especially for boats. Prairie Recreation will also be expanding their services for repairs in-store, according to Travis.

Travis said he’s excited about the size of the new location.

“It was nice to be able to expand enough to actually purchase our own space and have a big enough area that now we can expand into other things if we need to,” Travis said.

The new store space will be about triple the size of the current store location.

Travis said renovations are taking place at the new location, which includes gutting the whole interior, re-doing the exterior, putting in new flooring and painting.

“Our biggest thing is that we want people to know that we’re going to have enough space to offer them all different services that we need to,” Travis said.

The shop size for repairs will also be three times the size of what they have now.