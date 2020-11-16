Bowling lesson attendees ordered to self-isolate

Anyone who attended Minto Bowl from Nov. 1-8 during coached bowling sessions has been instructed by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) to self-isolate immediately.

The notice was issued over the weekend. It was the first such notice issued since the SHA said it would no longer publicly post self-monitoring updates, instead only posting exposure notices if there is a situation where people need to self-isolate and seek testing.

Parents and children who were at Minto Bowl during coached bowling sessions between November 1 and 8 must self-isolate and call 811 or their doctor’s office to arrange for COVID-19 testing.

Symptoms could develop between two and 14 days after exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19.

The change from releasing all potential exposures to only releasing exposure risks where self-isolation is required comes as the SHA says that the illness is everywhere in the province, and that everyone must “strictly adhere” to all public health orders and measures, including the indoor masking order for all communities of 5,000 or above that came into effect Monday.

Outbreaks declared at pair of Prince Albert sports clubs

Two Prince Albert hockey organizations have had COVID-19 outbreaks declared by the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

The outbreaks were declared Friday but made public on Monday.

One has been declared for the U19 PA Bruins Hockey.

Prince Albert Minor Hockey said the outbreak was declared for the U18 Bruins, and that the team was going through the proper protocols and working with public health.

The other outbreak is for the Global Sports Academy, which is a new for-credit hockey program operating at Carlton Comprehensive High School this year.

While no statement was available from Global Hockey Academy late Monday, Carlton advised of potential COVID-19 exposures through its Facebook page on an “A-K” attendance day. The potential exposure notices were dated Nov. 12 and 13.

The two hockey-related outbreaks, along with an outbreak at the Swift Current Pickleball Club, are the first sports-related outbreaks detected in Saskatchewan since the pandemic began.