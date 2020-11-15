Dunstone rink runs table to win SCT event

Matt Dunstone’s rink from Regina showed why they are the defending provincial men’s curling champions this weekend.

Last year’s third place finisher at the Tim Hortons Brier, who is joined on his team by third Braeden Moskowy, second Kirk Muyres and lead Dustin Kidby, went a perfect 5-0 and defeated Langenburg’s Kody Hartung by a score of 8-2 in Sunday’s final to capture a Saskatchewan Curling Tour event at the Prince Albert Golf and Curling Centre.

“We were really sharp this week,” Dunstone said. “We got a good handle on the ice and it was pretty impressive with how everybody played, especially as we try to get back into the groove again after having a few weeks off.

“When we took care of business on Friday with a pair of wins (over Cody Sutherland of North Battleford and Hartung) we knew that we were in the driver’s seat to make the final and that we had a little bit of wiggle room.”

Sunday’s final was a close battle until the fifth end, when Dunstone made a fantastic pick double takeout to sit four after his first shot with the hammer.

After Hartung’s draw attempt on his last slid to the back of the eight-foot, Dunstone made an open hit to score five and seal the victory.

“We were kind of humming and hawing as to whether or not that second rock of theirs would squeak through the hole there,” Dunstone said. “We were a little worried that we might jam something but we hit in the right spot and sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good.

“I thought we a pretty good handle on things overall in that game. They were able to get a deuce there in the fourth but they made eight really good shots in that end and there’s not much you can do about that.”

Although his foursome had a tough finish to the event, Hartung was pleased with how the weekend went, especially as this was just their second cashspiel of the year.

“We haven’t really practiced much since that event in Regina last month, so it felt good to be back out on the ice again, especially as we don’t know when our next event is going to be,” said Hartung, who is joined on his squad by third Tyler Hartung, second Jayden Shwaga and lead Mark Larsen.

“Obviously, Matt’s rink is really good so we have to be at our best to play with them and it just wasn’t one of those games today.

The Dunstone rink are hoping to return to action in two weeks at an event in Wadena, but future plans are everchanging as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think everyone’s on a week-to-week basis at this point,” Dunstone said. “I’d love to say when and where our next event is going to be, but we’re not really sure at the moment.”