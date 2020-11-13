Potential COVID-19 exposures in multiple locations in Prince Albert

On Friday morning the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) warned residents of potential COVID-19 exposure at a number of locations across Prince Albert.

The exposures were at the following locations:

Sweet Stellas Cakes and More, 922 Central Ave., 11 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., Oct. 30.

Buggsy’s Bar, 2995 Second Avenue W, South Hill Mall, 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., Flames Bar, 335-A Second Avenue W, 11 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Lake Country Co-op, 777 15 th Street E, 11:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on Oct. 31

Street E, 11:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on Oct. 31 7-11 Store, Second Ave., 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Harold’s IGA, 200 28 th Street E, noon to 4 p.m. on Nov. 1

Street E, noon to 4 p.m. on Nov. 1 Safeway, 2995 Second Avenue W, South Hill Mall, no time identified by client on Nov. 1 to Nov. 7.

Minto Bowl, 201 13 St E, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 1.

Medi Centre Pharmacy, 2685 2 Ave W,7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Minto Bowl, 201 13 St E, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Nov. 2.

Prince Albert Crescent Heights Pharmacy, 2805 6 Avenue E , 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Nov. 3

Lake Country Co-op Prince Albert, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Grainfields, 600 15 th Street E, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Nov. 5.

Street E, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Nov. 5. Save On Foods, 801 15 St E #625, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Nov. 6.

Walmart, 800 15th Street E, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 11

The possible exposure in Spiritwood was at the Spiritwood W​elcome Inn Bar, no time identified by contact​​​​ on Oct. 30.

Other communities in the announcement included Martensville, La Ronge and Saskatoon.

The SHA sends out public alerts when health officials are uncertain about the number of known close contacts COVID-19 patients had before being tested. In those cases, they notify the community about locations the patient may have visited while infectious.