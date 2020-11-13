Blazers dominate Mintos

It was a tough night for the Prince Albert Mintos on Friday in their return to Saskatchewan Male Under-18 AAA Hockey League play after being snowed out last weekend.

The Saskatoon Blazers scored four times in the opening frame and fired 56 shots on net as they cruised to an 8-3 triumph over the Mintos at the Rod Hamm Memorial Arena.

Boston Buckberger, Vancouver Giants draft pick Matty Edwards and Spencer Bell all had a pair of goals for the hosts, while Hudson Malinoski, Lethbridge Hurricanes prospect Logan McCutcheon and Kelowna Rockets prospect Nolan Flamand each dished out three helpers.

Red Deer Rebels prospect Hunter Mayo and Victoria Royals prospect Carter Dereniwsky rounded out the scoring for the Blazers, who received a two-assist showing from Royals prospect Matthew Hodson and a 13-save outing from Calgary Hitmen draft pick Alex Garrett.

Tanner Willick led the way for the Mintos with a goal and an assist each, while his twin brother Kody had a pair of assists in the loss.

Lethbridge Hurricanes draft pick Zach Bansley and Regina Pats draft pick Tanner Howe also scored for the visitors and Portland Winterhawks draft pick Ty Shumanski made 48 saves.

The 0-2 Mintos will look to enter the win column on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. as they’ll host the 2-0 Blazers at the Art Hauser Centre.

That contest will also serve as the home opener for the Mintos, who were to host the Tisdale Trojans last Sunday before a massive winter storm led to that game’s cancellation.

Saturday, Nov. 7 Scores

Regina 9 Yorkton 3 (Logen Hammett (Brandon Wheat Kings prospect) – One Goal and Three Assists)

Sunday, Nov. 8 Scores

Saskatoon Contacts 5 Warman 1 (Alex Bernauer (Saskatoon Blades draft pick) – Two Goals and One Assist)

Friday Scores

Notre Dame 3 Regina 1 (Jhett Larson (Red Deer Rebels prospect) – Two Goals)

Moose Jaw 6 Swift Current 0 (Anthony Wilson (Victoria Royals prospect) – One Goal and Two Assists – Kael DePape – 24 Saves – First Career Shutout)

Estevan 5 Yorkton 3 (Cooper Chisholm – Two Goals and One Assist)

Tisdale 5 Warman 2 (Cody Wilson – 31 Saves)

Saturday Schedule

Saskatoon Contacts vs. Battlefords – 4:30 p.m.

Warman vs. Tisdale – 7:30 p.m.

Sunday Schedule