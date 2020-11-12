Second case of COVID-19 identified at St. Francis School

On Thursday evening the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) identified a positive COVID-19 case in an individual at St. Francis School in Prince Albert.

In a news release, the Prince Albert Catholic School Division on Thursday evening the division explained that they have notified the both the affected classroom and the larger school community.

There was also a positive case reported at St. Francis in October.

The division explained that due to the safeguards they have in place, the risk of transmission within the classroom/cohort is low.

“Public Health has contacted those that have been deemed to be in close contact with the case and provided direction.”

“We want to reassure families of St. Francis School that school will resume Nov. 16 for in-person classes while maintaining the safety protocols that are in place,” the release explained.

No further information was made available citing privacy concerns.

“We remind everyone entering schools to monitor for any signs or symptoms of COVID-19.”

They also reminded individuals to refer to the Daily Self-Assessment Checklist and to complete this before attending school each day.

If you or your child has any symptoms of COVID-19 please call HealthLine at 811 and remain at home.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with this member of our school community, and we hope they are doing well.”

They emphasized that everyone has a shared responsibility to decrease the risk of COVID-19 entering schools.

“Thank you to everyone for continuing to be diligent in performing daily health screening, staying home if ill, calling HealthLine 811 if exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, practicing proper hand hygiene, maintaining physical distancing as much as possible, wearing a mask when appropriate and doing everything we can to keep each other safe,” the release stated.