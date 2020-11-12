Sask. hits new record of COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU cases

A record 49 COVID-19 patients are in the hospital as the province has surpassed 100 consecutive cases for the sixth straight day.

There were 111 new cases of COVID-19 identified Thursday. Fifteen more people have recovered, bringing the active case count to 1,459.

Of the 49 people in the hospital, 13 are in intensive care. The ICU case count of 13 is also a new provincial record.

The North Central Zone, which includes Prince Albert, reported eight new cases Thursday. Five people in the zone are receiving inpatient hospital care, while two additional zone residents are in the ICU.

The majority of the new cases reported Thursday were from the Regina (25) and Saskatoon (24) zones.

Each of the eight new north central cases were from the North Central 2 subzone, which consists of just the City of Prince Albert.

With the number of active COVID-19 cases rising, Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab and the Saskatchewan Ministry of Health are considering additional public health measures to reduce transmission of COVID-19. Those new measures are set to be announced tomorrow at 11:30 a.m.

Majority of province’s hospitalizations in 40-79 age range

About two-thirds of all hospitalizations from COVID-19 have been in residents aged 40 to 79, data from the Saskatchewan Ministry of Health shows.

The Herald asked for a breakdown in cumulative hospitalizations by age last week and received data accurate to November 6. It shows that, as of last Friday, there have been 189 people in total hospitalized with COVID-19 in Saskatchewan. Of those, 66 were between the ages of 60 and 79 and 64 were in the 40-59 age group.

Adults over the age of 80 account for 30 hospitalizations, while those in the 20-39 age group make up 23, and six have been aged 19 or younger.

As of last Friday, 51 COVID-19 patients had ended up in the ICU. Almost half (24) were in the 60-79 age group. People aged 80 or older made up 21 of the 51 ICU cases, while the rest were made up of people in the 40-69 age group (three), the 20-39 age group (one) or were 19 or younger (two).

The data shows that no age group has been immune from hospitalizations, nor from serious cases that landed them in the ICU.

It also, though, shows that older residents have been more likely to end up in the ICU if they end up in the hospital, with two-thirds of those aged 80 or older ending up in the ICU, and about one-third of those aged 60-79.

The information comes as the people spreading the novel coronavirus, more and more, tend to be younger people. Of the province’s 4,437 cumulative cases, 1,641 are in the 20-39 age range, 1,242 are aged 40-59, 544 are aged 60-70 and 110 have been 80 plus. People aged 19 or younger represent 900 cases.

Thursday also marks the release of the weekly COVID-19 testing report for school-aged children.

The latest report for Nov. 1-8 shows 286 active cases in children and youth and a test-positive rate of 5.2 per cent, another increase in the test positive rate over last week. Of those 286 active cases, 64 are in the north central zone as a whole, with 13 in the City of Prince Albert. Outside of Regina and Saskatoon, North Central 1 has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases in school-aged children with 42. That subzone includes communities such as Big River, Birch Hills, Candle Lake, Meath Park, Paddockwood, Shellbrook, Waskesiu and Weirdale.