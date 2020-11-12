Moe loaned to Canmore Eagles

Spencer Moe will start his overage season of junior hockey in his home province.

The Prince Albert Raiders announced on Wednesday that the 20-year-old forward from Calgary has been loaned to the AJHL’s Canmore Eagles until Dec. 20, which is when players will begin the process of reporting to their WHL clubs ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

Moe is coming off a breakout campaign for the Raiders as he recorded a career-high 51 points in 64 games to finish fifth in team scoring and earned the Ches Leach Award as the most improved player for the squad.

The Eagles, who will start their season on Friday night against the Drumheller Dragons, have also landed Lethbridge Hurricanes blueliner and Detroit Red Wings draft pick Alex Cotton on a loan deal.

In addition to Moe, the following Raiders players are currently suiting up for other clubs:

Nolan Allan (La Ronge Ice Wolves (SJHL) – One assist in one game)

Evan Herman (OCN Blizzard (MJHL) – One goal and one assist in two games)

Justin Nachbaur (OCN Blizzard (MJHL) – Two goals in one game)

Eric Pearce (Estevan Bruins (SJHL) – One assist in two games)

Aliaksei Protas (Dinamo Minsk (KHL) – Five goals and one assist in 21 games)

Uladzislau Shyla (Team Belarus Under-18 Program – Five goals and three assists in 12 games)

Ilya Usau (Dinamo Minsk (KHL) – One goal and one assist in 19 games)

Ozzy Wiesblatt (Brooks Bandits (AJHL) – Season starts on Friday)

Herman and Nachbaur’s on-ice activities with the Blizzard have come to a halt for the time being as the province of Manitoba has stopped all sports as of Thursday, which is part of recent restrictions that have been put in place following a massive increase in COVID-19 cases.

The new guidelines have also affected the Flin Flon Bombers of the SJHL.

Instead of hosting the Kindersley Klippers for a pair of games this weekend, both contests will now be held in Kindersley.

Meanwhile, the Winnipeg Blues and Winnipeg Freeze are currently under scrutiny after the MJHL clubs held practices outside of Winnipeg to get around COVID-19 restrictions.

Both teams are owned by 50 Below Sports and Entertainment, who also own the WHL’s Winnipeg Ice.