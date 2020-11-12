Long list of potential P.A. exposures announced Thursday

On Thursday morning the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) warned residents of potential COVID-19 exposure at a number of locations across Prince Albert and in Sprirtwood.

The exposures were at the following locations:

Bocian Jewellers, 1235 Central Avenue, no time identified by client, Oct. 21 to Nov. 5

Winners, 2995-Second Avenue W, no time identified by client​, Oct. 28 to Nov. 5.

Supplement World, 783-801-15 th Street E, 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.,Lakeland Country Co-op Food Store, 777-15 th Street E, 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Walmart Supercentre, 800-15 th Street E, 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Oct. 25.

Street E, 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Oct. 27. SaskPro Crossfit, 365 Marquis Road W #4, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Oct. 28

Art Hauser Centre Rink, 690 Gary Anderson Way, 9:00 p.m. to​ 11:00 p.m. on Oct. 29

Harold’s Family Foods, 200-28 th Street E, 5:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m., Real Canadian Superstore, 591-15 th Street E, 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Party City, 801-15 th Street E, 7:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Value Village, #380-800-15 th Street E, 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Boston Pizza, 3250-2 nd Avenue W, from 10:00 p.m. to midnight and Grainfields, 600-15 th Street E, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Oct. 30

Sport Chek, 250-800-15 th Street E, 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and SaskPro Crossfit, 365 Marquis Road W #4, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Nov. 2.

The possible exposure in Spiritwood was at the Spiritwood Pharmacy, 120 Main Street, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The SHA noted that a number of different cases stopped in at various times during this day for various lengths of time.

Other communities in the announcement included Hague, Martensville, La Ronge and Saskatoon.

The SHA sends out public alerts when health officials are uncertain about the number of known close contacts COVID-19 patients had before being tested. In those cases, they notify the community about locations the patient may have visited while infectious.