Afghanistan vet encouraging students to apply for Scholarship of Honour

Scholarship is available for returning Canadian Armed Forces members and family members

A commander and Afghanistan veteran is encouraging students to apply for the annual Scholarship of Honour, which provides a student with $5,000 toward post-secondary education.

Col. Gwen Bourque received the scholarship in 2018 when she was studying a masters of arts in interdisciplinary studies at Royal Roads University in Victoria.

Bourque lives in Saskatoon and was taking classes remotely. She joined the forces in 1992 and served with the North Saskatchewan Regiment and 38 Service Battalion. She also deployed to Afghanistan in 2006 on Operation Archer. Currently, she is serving as the commander of 38 Canadian Brigade Group.

The provincial government awards eight recipients with the Scholarship of Honour.

Returning Canadian Armed Forces members, and spouses and children of injured or fallen members can apply for the scholarship.

For Bourque, the scholarship covered the cost of two classes for her. She said it was less stressful than trying to get a loan.

Bourque’s advice to students thinking about applying is “just go ahead and do it.”

“It’s a great opportunity. I think education, it broadens your mind, expands your horizons and I think it’s a really good thing and people shouldn’t pass it up,” Bourque said.

Since the scholarship started in 2009, 234 scholarships have been awarded for a total of $1,170,000. The recipients include 35 family members of injured or fallen Canadian Armed Forces members, according to the provincial government.

More information about the scholarship can be found at http://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/education-and-learning/scholarships-bursaries-grants/scholarships/saskatchewan-scholarship-of-honour.