127 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday

For the fourth consecutive day, Saskatchewan has topped 100 new cases of COVID-19.

There were 127 new cases reported Tuesday to go along with 111 recoveries. That means there are currently 1,305 active cases. There are 44 people in the hospital. Of those, 33 are receiving inpatient care and 11 are in the ICU.

Of those new cases, two were from out-of-province residents.

None of the new cases were in the north central 2 subzone, which includes Prince Albert.

Two new cases were found in north central 3, which consists of communities south of the city. Three cases reported Nov. 8 with pending residence information have been assigned to the North Central Zone.

The majority of new cases reported were in Saskatoon (50). The second-most cases were reported in Regina (31).

Yesterday, 1,837 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan.