Weekend snowfall results in rare snow day

After the massive snowfall on the weekend the Prince Albert Catholic School Division cancelled all classes for Monday, Nov. 9

All school busses and all classes were cancelled due to the winter storm conditions. The division expected to resume school on Tuesday.

“The winter storm that hit the city and Prince Albert region over the weekend has created potentially unsafe conditions for students and staff to attend school on Monday, November 9,” a release from the division Sunday evening said.

On Monday afternoon the division sent out a release announcing that busses were cancelled on Tuesday both in rural and city.

The Saskatchewan Rivers School Division did not cancel classes but all rural and city school buses did not run Monday.

Earlier Sunday evening the division sent out a notice that the rural buses would be canceled.