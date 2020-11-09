Death reported in Prince Albert area due to COVID-19 Monday

The province set a new all-time high for daily COVID-19 cases Monday with 190. This was the third consecutive day with triple digit cases reported.

Another death was reported, this time in North Central, which includes Prince Albert, as well as several communities as far south as Rosthern and as far north as Timber Bay. No information was made available about where in the north central zone the case resulting in death was from. The individual was in their 80s. Four people who tested positive for COVID-19 have died since Saturday.

There were 15 new cases reported in the North Central zone Monday.

In other zones there were 76 in Saskatoon, 25 in Regina, 19 in the North West, 15 in the Far North West, eight in the Central East, seven in the South East, six in the North East, five in the South West, four in the Far North East, two in the Central West and one in the South Central.

Location information is pending for six of the new cases. One case reported Nov. 7 with pending residence information has been assigned to the North West zone.

The Saskatoon zone leads the Active Case breakdown with 434 cases, the North Central zone is third with 204 active cases.

North Central 2, which includes Prince Albert, has 63 active cases.

North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 132 active cases and North Central 3 has nine active cases.

In second place is Regina with 252 active cases.

Of the 4,087 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 1,289 are considered active, which is a record number.

The recovered number now sits at 2,769 after 22 more recoveries were reported.

The number of people in hospital is 37 in total in the province.

Twenty-nine people are currently receiving inpatient care; 14 in Saskatoon, six in North Central, four in Regina, two in the North West and one in the South East,

Eight people, four in Saskatoon and two in North Central and Regina, are in intensive care.

The total number of cases is 4,087. Of those,129 cases are from the Saskatoon area, 884 cases are from the north area (283 north west, 431 north central and 170 north east), 573 cases are from the Regina area, 547 cases are from the south area (243 south west, 226 south central and 78 south east), 504 cases are from the far north area (434 far north west, five in far north central and 65 far north east), 437 cases are from the central area (201 central west and 236 central east) and 437 cases are from the central area (201 central west and 236 central east). There are now 13 cases which have pending residence location.

There are currently 120 cases that are health care workers; however, the source of the infections is not related to their work environments in all instances.

Of the 4,087 cases in the province: 388 cases are related to travel, 1,871 are community contacts, which includes mass gatherings, 887 have no known exposures and 941 are under investigation by local public health.

The age breakdown shows 832 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 1,488 cases are in the 20-39-age range, 1,157 are in the 40-59-age range, 507 are in the 60-79-age range and 103 are in the 80-plus-age range.

The gender breakdown shows 49 per cent of the cases being females and 51 per cent being males.

Yesterday, 2,505 tests for COVID-19 were processed.

As of today there have been 284,021 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan.

Potential COVID-19 exposures in Prince Albert and Meath Park

On Monday morning the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) warned residents of potential COVID-19 exposure at a location in Prince Albert.

The exposures were at the Northern Lights Casino, 6:45 p.m. to 3 a.m. (each day) on October 26 and 27.

As well, on Sunday, the SHA sent out an alert that on Halloween an individual who was handing​ out candy from 2:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the town of Meath Park had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was likely infectious on Halloween.

Other communities in the announcements included Regina, Saskatoon, Swift Current, Yorkton and Lumsden.

The SHA sends out public alerts when health officials are uncertain about the number of known close contacts COVID-19 patients had before being tested. In those cases, they notify the community about locations the patient may have visited while infectious.

