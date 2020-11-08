Weather wipes out Bears opening weekend

The Prince Albert Northern Bears and the Saskatoon Stars will have to wait until next weekend before they can start their 2020-21 campaigns.

After Saturday’s meeting at the Art Hauser Centre was cancelled due to poor weather, the winter storm that’s currently causing havoc throughout the province led to the cancellation of Sunday’s contest at SaskTel Centre.

The two clubs hope to start off their regular season slates on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. at the Art Hauser Centre.

Only one of the four games slated for this weekend took place in the Saskatchewan Female Under-18 AAA Hockey League, as the Swift Current Wildcats doubled up the Weyburn Gold Wings in a 4-2 affair on Saturday.