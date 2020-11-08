Sunday matchup between Mintos and Trojans cancelled

For the second straight day, poor weather conditions have led to the cancellation of a Prince Albert Mintos contest.

Sunday’s matinee with the Tisdale Trojans was cancelled due to the winter storm that’s passing through the province and also led to Saturday’s matchup in Tisdale not taking place as planned.

The Mintos are scheduled to return to action on Friday, Nov. 13 as they’ll take on the Saskatoon Blazers at the Rod Hamm Memorial Arena.

A rematch is slated for 1:30 p.m. at the Art Hauser Centre on Sunday, Nov. 15.

The early blast of winter has led to the cancellation of six of the eight Saskatchewan Male Under-18 AAA Hockey League games that were slated for this weekend.

The only contests that occurred were a 9-3 romp for the Regina Pat Canadians over the host Yorkton Maulers on Saturday, and a Sunday contest between the Saskatoon Contacts and the Warman Wildcats that’s scheduled to start at 2 p.m. at The Legends Centre.