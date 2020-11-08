Province reports 159 new COVID-19 cases and one death in Sunday update

Health authorities reported 159 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, along with the province’s 28th COVID-related death.

A patient in their 80s who tested positive for the virus passed away in Saskatoon. No other information about the patient has been released.

The North Central region reported 18 new cases on Sunday, the third highest total out of any region in Saskatchewan. Saskatoon had the highest number of new cases with 48, while Regina was second 23.

Prince Albert reported 13 new cases on Sunday. North Central Zone 1 reported 4 new cases, while North Central Zone 3 reported one.

There are now 197 active cases in the North Central area. Saskatoon has the most with 362, while Regina is second with 227.

The Northwest Zone reported 14 new cases on Sunday. There are now 91 active cases in the region. The Northeast Zone, which includes Melfort, Nipawin and Tisdale, reported 16 new cases, bringing the total number of active cases to 47.

The Far Northwest reported seven new cases, bringing their active number to 42. The Far Northeast reported two new cases, bringing their active number to 23. Far North Central reported three new cases. There are now four active cases in the area.

Health authorities are still investigating eight cases to determine residency information. Three of those are new cases reported on Sunday.

There are 32 people in hospital with the virus, 25 of which are receiving inpatient care.

There are 1,122 active COVID-19 cases across the province. A total of 2,747 people have recovered from the virus.

The province reported 2,871 new tests were conducted as of Sunday.