Winter storm cancels Mintos trip to Tisdale

The Prince Albert Mintos and the Tisdale Trojans were set to start a two-game weekend series on Saturday night in Tisdale.

Instead, the Saskatchewan Male Under-18 AAA Hockey League contest has been cancelled due to a storm that’s passing through the province.

The two sides are expected to meet up at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Art Hauser Centre, though the status of the game will depend on weather conditions.

