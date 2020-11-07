Winter storm cancels Mintos trip to Tisdale

The Prince Albert Mintos and the Tisdale Trojans were set to start a two-game weekend series on Saturday night in Tisdale.
Instead, the Saskatchewan Male Under-18 AAA Hockey League contest has been cancelled due to a storm that’s passing through the province.
The two sides are expected to meet up at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Art Hauser Centre, though the status of the game will depend on weather conditions.
Friday’s Scores
- Moose Jaw 3 Notre Dame 2 (Kirk Mullen (Moose Jaw Warriors draft pick) Overtime Winner – Wyatt Wilson (Victoria Royals prospect) – Two Goals and One Assist)
- Regina 7 Yorkton 0 (Sam Oremba (Seattle Thunderbirds prospect) – Three Goals and One Assist – First Career Hat Trick)
- Swift Current 3 Estevan 2 (Jakin Lawrence (Lethbridge Hurricanes draft pick) Shootout Winner – Noah Martens – 26 Saves)
- Saskatoon Contacts 3 Warman 0 (Kalan Lind (Red Deer Rebels prospect) – One Goal and One Assist – Max Hildebrand (Prince Albert Raiders draft pick) – 26 Saves – First Career Shutout)