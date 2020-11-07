Province records two more deaths related to COVID-19

Health authorities announced two more COVID-19 related deaths, along with potential exposures at nine Prince Albert businesses during an update on Saturday.

A resident of the Far Northwest in their 60s and another from the Northeast in their 50s both passed away after testing positive for the virus. No other details about the patient were released. There have now been 27 deaths linked to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.

The province reported 116 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, 10 of which were in the North Central region. Of those 10 cases, seven are in North Central Zone 1 while two are in the City of Prince Albert. The other is in North Central Zone 3.

There are now 56 active cases in Prince Albert, 125 active cases in North Central Zone 1 and eight active cases in North Central Zone 3.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority warned residents about possible COVID-19 exposures at multiple Prince Albert businesses. The earliest exposures occurred on Oct. 21, while the latest was on Nov. 5. There are also potential COVID-19 exposures in La Loche, St. Louis and the RM of Buckland A complete list of dates and times is available at the bottom of the article.

Balgonie, Indian Head, Lumsden, Regina, Saskatoon, Swift Current Weyburn and Yellow Grass also reported potential exposures.

Regina reported the highest number of new cases on Saturday with 39. Saskatoon had the second highest number with 38. The North Central region was third with 10.

Saskatoon has the highest number of active cases with 361, followed by Regina with 204 and the North Central region with 189.

The Far Northwest reported four new cases on Saturday. The Far Northeast reported two, while Far North Central reported one. There are now 37 active cases in the Far Northwest, 21 in the Far Northeast, and one in Far North Central.

The Northeast, which includes Melfort and Tisdale and Nipawin, reported five new COVID-19 cases, bringing their active total to 33. The Northwest, which includes Lloydminster and North Battleford, reported nine new cases, bringing their active total to 77.

There are now 985 active COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan. A total of 2,908 tests were performed on Friday.

Health officials have warned about a possible superspreader event at the City Centre Bingo in Saskatoon. Residents who visited that location at any time on Oct. 24 are asked to call HealthLine 811 and arrange for COVID-19 testing as soon as possible.

Prince Albert possible COVID-19 exposures

October 21 — Speedy Cash, 139-15th St. E, 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

October 21 — Northern Elite Firearms, 143-44th St. W, 4:30pm to 5:30pm

October 24 — Bugsy’s Bar & Grill, #20-2995-2nd Ave. W, 7p.m. to 10 pm

October 26 — Source for Sports, 365 Marquis Road W, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

October 28 — Party City, 801-15th St. E, 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

October 28 — Walmart, 800-15th St. E, 6:45 p.m. to 8 p.m.

October 29 — Party City, 801-15th St. E, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

October 29 — Walmart, 800-15th St. E, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

October 29 — Dollarama Cornerstone, 801-15th St. E, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

November 3 — Safeway South Hill Mall, 2995-2nd Ave. W, from 3:30pm to 4:30pm

November 5 — Dollarama Cornerstone, 801-15th St E, from 12pm to 1pm

November 5 — Kia of Prince Albert, 215-38th St E, from 3:30pm to close

RM of Buckland possible COVID-19 exposures

Octob​er 18 — Buckla​nd Arena, Northern Regional Recreation Centre, 6kms north of PA on Highway 2 North, 7:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Octo​be​r 24 — Buckland ​Arena, Northern Regional Recreation Centre, 6kms north of PA on Highway 2 North, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Octob​​​er 25 — Bucklan​​d Arena, Northern Regional Recreation Centre, 6kms north of PA on Highway 2 North, 7:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Nove​​mber 1 — Buckland Arena, Northern Regional Recreation Centre, 6kms north of PA on Highway 2 North, 7:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

La Loche possible COVID-19 exposures

October 3 — The Trapper’s Cabin (lounge), Parcel G La Loche Avenue, 11:30 p.m. to late night hours.​ Anyone who attended the lounge at this specific time is asked to self-isolate and call 811 to get assessed and tested​.

St. Louis possible COVID-19 exposures

October 29 — St. Louis Post Office, 127 Riverside Dr., 9 a.m. to noon