Bears season opener cancelled due to weather

The Prince Albert Northern Bears will have to wait a little bit longer to start their 2020-21 Saskatchewan Female Under-18 AAA Hockey League regular season schedule.

The team was slated to welcome the Saskatoon Stars to the Art Hauser Centre on Saturday afternoon, but the game was cancelled about two-and-a-half hours before puck drop due to the winter storm that’s currently in progress around the province.

The Bears and Stars are scheduled to play each other at the SaskTel Centre at 5 p.m. Sunday, though the status of that game could change as the storm continues.

Both teams are also taking part in a home-and-home series against each other next weekend, with the first meeting taking place at the Art Hauser Centre at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14.

A rematch will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15 at the SaskTel Centre.