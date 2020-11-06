Kosior loaned to Melville

On a day where the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League is set to start their regular season, the Melville Millionaires have added a member of the Prince Albert Raiders to their blueline.

Landon Kosior has joined the Millionaires on loan until Dec. 20 and could be in the team’s lineup on Friday night as they host the Estevan Bruins.

Kosior, who was a second round pick by the Millionaires in the 2017 SJHL Bantam Draft, had 23 points in 64 games last year for the Raiders in his rookie season in the Western Hockey League.

The 18-year-old from Regina was passed over in October’s NHL Entry Draft but has been ranked as a potential late round pick by NHL Central Scouting for 2021.

In addition to Kosior, eight other members of the Raiders are currently plying their trade elsewhere ahead of the 2020-21 season, which is expected to start on Jan. 8.

Aliaksei Protas and Ilya Usau are playing in the KHL for Dinamo Minsk, Evan Herman and Justin Nachbaur are both with the MJHL’s OCN Blizzard, incoming import Uladzislau Shyla is suiting up for the Team Belarus Under-18 program, Eric Pearce has been loaned out to the SJHL’s Estevan Bruins, Nolan Allan is on the blueline for the SJHL’s La Ronge Ice Wolves and Ozzy Wiesblatt has joined the AJHL’s Brooks Bandits.

A full list of WHL players that are playing in the SJHL on loan deals, according to the Junior A league’s website, is listed below:

Battlefords North Stars

Blake Allan (Calgary Hitmen)

Connor Gabruch (Calgary Hitmen)

Estevan Bruins

Cole Fonstad (Everett Silvertips)

Eric Pearce (Prince Albert Raiders)

Flin Flon Bombers

Brad Ginnell (Moose Jaw Warriors)

Riley Ginnell (Brandon Wheat Kings)

Justin Lies (Vancouver Giants)

Rhett Rhinehart (Saskatoon Blades)

Rylan Thiessen (Brandon Wheat Kings)

Kindersley Klippers

Cayde Augustine (Moose Jaw Warriors)

La Ronge Ice Wolves

Nolan Allan (Prince Albert Raiders)

Melfort Mustangs

Alex Moar (Swift Current Broncos)

Ethan Regnier (Everett Silvertips)

Zack Smith (Regina Pats)

Melville Millionaires

Joe Arntsen (Lethbridge Hurricanes)

Jaydon Dureau (Portland Winterhawks)

Landon Kosior (Prince Albert Raiders)

Reece Newkirk (Portland Winterhawks)

Bryan Thomson (Lethbridge Hurricanes)

Nipawin Hawks

Jaxsen Wiebe (Red Deer Rebels)

Yorkton Terriers