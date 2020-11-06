In his own words: Ward 6 candidate Martin Ring

Council can be divisive and public reaction to controversial decisions critical. How would you handle dissenting opinions on council or public criticism, and can we count on you to respect all opinions, whether you agree or not



There should always be respectful dialogue amongst all of council. Everyone is definitely entitled to an opinion and not everyone is going to agree 100% of the time with a direction or decision and that is simply part of the democratic process. You can always try to sway a person to change their decision or support your cause but in the end the decision by all of council either in agreement or disagreement is what has to be moved forward.

The city is facing several major urgent infrastructure needs, such as the new recreation centre, roads in need of repaving, the central avenue replacement and aging water and sewer infrastructure. How would you prioritize what work needs to be done without breaking the bank? What do you think the top infrastructure priorities are?



This is a question where the funded reserves that were put into place several years ago have to be reviewed and ensure that they are still being funded and the planning for infrastructure upgrades are being reviewed each and every year. Aging water and sewer infrastructure is very much a priority item but it is also capital improvements that have reserves that should be funded through the water utility, those reserves or funds are shown on each and every property’s water utility bill and have to be reviewed that they are in fact going to generate the necessary funds for the capital work planned.

Roadway Improvement Base Tax was stripped of over $300 thousand dollars and used to balance the general fund in 2019. We have to make sure to remain on track that we actually utilize the $4 million dollars plus that is collected through a Base Tax from each and every property for its intended purpose and we will continue to put a significant dent in the repaving program which we actually put in place back in 2009.

The New Recreation Project and especially the inclusion of an Aquatics Centre is long overdue and once again managing a Reserve Fund that was designed specifically and collected through a Levy on each property for this type of Infrastructure/Build is so important.

One of the biggest line items in the city’s budget is the police budget. Do you support increasing or decreasing the police budget? If increasing, where will that money come from? If decreasing, where will it go?



There is no doubt that the Police Services budget is a major line item, but it is also such an important function for our community and keeping our citizens and property safe. The loaded question is when I hear that candidates want to increase police officers and that of course brings up the question where will the money come from? There is only one taxpayer so unless somebody has a magic pencil, the money will come from the tax base. Should the City of Prince Albert receive additional funding from the Federal and Provincial governments, I think absolutely given that most of our crime is from people who live outside of our jurisdiction. We have to enter into negotiations to at a minimum receive full funding for the police officers currently provided through Provincial funding, this includes additional vehicles and benefits that are required.



I’m curious what has happened to the HUB and COR (Community Mobilization) programs that were instituted back in 2008, we were making great strides through those programs and the partnerships of education, social programs etc.

The city is facing rising rates of crime and poverty. While enforcement is part of the picture, so is prevention, including supporting the most vulnerable. Should the city play a bigger role in fighting poverty and homelessness? If so, how



We do need assistance to have additional provincial-based addictions services, mental health services, family services but they cannot come at the cost to us the City of Prince Albert taxpayer. I will use my influence and connections with the Provincial Government to start that conversation and push for the services that we require.

The city has come under fire recently for poor communication with residents. Do you see this as a problem? How will you address this?

Communication continues to be a struggle it seems for some parts of the City of Prince Albert. I think we have seen great improvements with the Monthly Water Bill as one example, but it seems we still have a disconnect from the Mayor’s office to some on council and even more so with the general public. The most recent example is in regard to the Recreation complex as it seemed that it was a hurry-up offence to get it out in time for this falls election and personal platforms became more important than giving out proper and full communication. The ongoing mystery around Economic Development and whether or not there are in fact incentives for new developments is yet another area that has to be cleaned up and made a little more standardized and equal. There will always have to be room for negotiating items but the starting point has to be equal. The public has a right to be informed and I will make every effort to improve our communication with more ward and more importantly scheduled Resident/Ward Town Hall type meetings.