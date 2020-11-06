87 cases of COVID-19 reported Friday

The province reported 87 cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

There were three new cases reported in the North Central zone, which includes Prince Albert.

The Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory experienced technical difficulties on Tuesday with the validation of COVID-19 tests, resulting in nine confirmed cases included in today’s case total.

Five cases with pending residence location from Nov. 4 were assigned to the North Central zone.

In other zones there were 25 in Saskatoon, 20 in Regina, 11 in Central East, eight in the North West and Far North West, five in the South East, two in the South Central and single cases in he South West and Far North East.

Location information is pending for three of the new cases.

The Saskatoon zone leads the Active Case breakdown with 270 cases, the North Central zone is second with 198 active cases.

North Central 2, which includes Prince Albert, has 69 active cases.

North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 122 active cases and North Central 3 has seven active cases.

In third place is Regina with 165 active cases.

Of the 3,623 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 911 are considered active, which is a record number.

The recovered number now sits at 2,687 after 53 more recoveries were reported.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 is currently 25.

The number of people in hospital is 33 in total in the province.

Twenty-nine people are currently receiving inpatient case; 10 in the Saskatoon zone, eight in the North Central, seven in Regina, three in the North West and one in the Far North East.

Four people, one each in North Central and Regina and two in Saskatoon, are in intensive care.

The total number of cases is 3,623. Of those 967 cases from the Saskatoon area, 771 cases from the north area (240 north west, 388 north central and 143 north east), 516 cases from the south area (232 south west, 219 south central and 65 south east), 486 cases from the Regina area, 465 cases from the far north area (408 far north west, zero in far north central and 57 far north east) and 413 cases from the central area (198 central west and 215 central east). Five cases have pending residence location.

There are currently 111 cases that are health care workers; however, the source of the infections is not related to their work environments in all instances.

Of the 3,623 cases in the province: 381 cases are related to travel, 1,734 are community contacts, which includes mass gatherings, 865 have no known exposures and 643 are under investigation by local public health.

The age breakdown shows 739 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 1,317 cases are in the 20-39-age range, 1,026 are in the 40-59-age range, 449 are in the 60-79-age range and 92 are in the 80-plus-age range.

The gender breakdown shows 50 per cent of the cases being females and 50 per cent being males.

Yesterday, 2,217 tests for COVID-19 were processed.

As of today there have been 275,737 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan.

Potential COVID-19 exposure in the RM of Buckland

On Friday morning the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) warned residents of potential COVID-19 exposure at a location in the Rural Municipality of Buckland.

The exposures were at the Buckland Arena, Northern Regional Recreation Centre on Oct. 18, 25 and Nov. 1 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. each day and on Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Other communities in the announcement included Aberdeen, La Loche, Lloydminster, North Battleford, Raymore, Regina, Saskatoon and Swift Current.

The SHA sends out public alerts when health officials are uncertain about the number of known close contacts COVID-19 patients had before being tested. In those cases, they notify the community about locations the patient may have visited while infectious.

Public Health Orders amended and going into effect Friday



A new public health order requires all people in Saskatoon, Regina and Prince Albert to wear non-medical masks when in indoor public spaces goes into effect today.The public health order has been amended to include the limiting of indoor private gatherings to no more than 10 people. Any event that occurs in a private dwelling (such as a home) and any outbuildings (garages, etc.) including weddings, religious gathering and funerals must abide by the 10 person limit on gatherings.