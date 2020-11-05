Update: Saskatchewan Polytechnic beginning phased return to classes on Thursday

The institute announced on Sunday that classes would be cancelled due to a cybersecurity attack

Update: Saskatchewan Polytechnic began a phased return to classes on Thursday, according to a press release sent on Wednesday night.

The institution cancelled classes on Sunday night after a cybersecurity attack.

“Students in some scheduled in-person training will resume on campus starting Thursday, Nov. 5. With the exception of the LINC program on Nov. 5, online classes, including zoom classes, are cancelled Thursday, Nov. 5 and Friday, Nov. 6..” the release outlined.

A list of in-person classes resuming on campus can be found at www.campusupdate.ca/information/17/index.html

Another update about other classes is expected on Sunday, Nov. 8.

“Out of an abundance of caution we have made the decision to continue to hold on resuming online classes. Our IT Services, external experts and third-party suppliers have been working around the clock to get students back to class, and I want to acknowledge the incredible work,” said Larry Rosia, president and CEO of Saskatchewan Polytechnic.

The institute continues to work with outside experts and law enforcement to determine the extent of the cybersecurity attack.

On Monday, the institution begun remediation process with employees being “instructed to install an adaptive, next-generation antivirus and endpoint detection and response software.”

“There is no reason to believe any personal information has been compromised at this point,” a previous media release stated.

Additional information and instructions for students and staff will be posted on campusupdate.ca.

Saskatchewan Polytechnic has campuses in Prince Albert, Moose Jaw, Regina, and Saskatoon.

This story was updated to include new information that was released on Nov. 2, Nov. 3 and Nov. 4