Positive COVID-19 case connected to Ecole St. Anne

On Tuesday the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) identified a positive COVID-19 case in an individual at Ecole St. Anne School in Prince Albert.

In a news release sent out by the Prince Albert Catholic School Division on Wednesday evening, the division explained that communication has been shared with the specific classroom/cohort, as well as the school community.

The SHA is completing their assessment of the situation and all individuals deemed to be close contacts will be notified.

“We want to reassure families of Ecole St. Anne School that school will resume November 5, 2020 for in-person classes while maintaining the safety protocols that are in place,” the release said.

As was the case with each positive case reported in the division to protect privacy the division is not able to share or discuss details.

The classroom impacted by this case has been notified, barring any other cases, now being required to isolate and will continue to do so until Nov. 11.

The class will begin online learning using the Edsby Platform.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with this member of our school community, and we hope they are doing well.”

The division explained that they are grateful for the efforts of the Public Health personnel for their guidance and support during these unprecedented times.

“We are grateful to all parents, students and staff for their support.”

They emphasized that everyone has a shared responsibility to decrease the risk of COVID-19 entering schools.

“Thank you to everyone for continuing to be diligent in performing daily health screening, staying home if ill, calling HealthLine 811 if exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, practicing proper hand hygiene, maintaining physical distancing as much as possible, wearing a mask when appropriate and doing everything we can to keep each other safe,” the release stated.