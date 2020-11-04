Rotary Trail wins provincial award

The award was presented by the Saskatchewan Parks and Recreation Association

Prince Albert’s Rotary Trail received a Parks and Open Space award on Monday from the Saskatchewan Parks and Recreation Association (SPRA).

Mayor Greg Dionne and David Fischl accepted the award from SPRA board member Jody Boulet.

Fischl, who is the Rotary Trail committee chair and founding member of the original fundraising committee, was humbled to accept the award.

“I think it’s amazing that we have the opportunity to see young people, old people, people in wheelchairs, people that have never rode a bike before, learning to a ride a bike on that trail it’s awesome to see how busy it is and that the city is keeping it open year round, winter and summer and I think that this award just sort of shows that something like this has done very well for our city,” Fischl said.

Construction on the trail began in 2001 and was completed 19 years later in 2019.

Boulet, who also serves as the director of community services with the city said the award is “a perfect example of different community partners coming together for a very positive result.”

With the trail looping around the city, it had to stretch over private property in some sections.

“There were some partnerships that had to be worked out as the loop was completed with different businesses locally, (and) with different private land owners and some that became some of the projects biggest donors as well as far as donating their land so the trail could make its way around the city,” Boulet explained.

Speaking on the city’s behalf, Boulet thanked the volunteers and partners like the Rotary Club for being involved in the project.

With the trail now completed Boulet is hoping this will open doors for hosting events on the trail such as fundraisers.

Dionne said the award identifies a “great asset” and that he’s very excited for the Rotary Club.

“Whenever we get an award like that I’m very pleased, it identifies that we do have a good program and how popular the rotary trail is so I’m very pleased for the Rotary Club and for the city of (Prince Albert),” Dionne said.