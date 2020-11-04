Problems at provincial lab lead to lower COVID-19 case reporting Tuesday

The province reported another 37 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory experienced technical difficulties on Tuesday with the validation of COVID-19 tests, resulting in lower than expected case numbers reported today.

It is anticipated that any delayed reporting will be reflected in tomorrow’s COVID-19 case update. Yesterday 1,101 tests for COVID-19 were performed.

There was a single new case reported in the North Central zone, which includes Prince Albert.

One case reported today has pending residence location. One case with pending residence location reported Nov. 2 has been assigned to the North Central zone. Two cases with pending residence locations reported November 1 were determined to be out-of-province residents and removed from provincial counts.

In other zones there were 14 in Regina, 13 in Saskatoon, six in Central East and single cases in the North West and Far North West.

Public health investigations are underway to determine the source of transmission for all new cases.

The Saskatoon zone leads the Active Case breakdown with 270 cases, the North Central zone is second with 171 active cases.

North Central 2, which includes Prince Albert, has 61 active cases.

North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 100 active cases and North Central 3 has 11 active cases.

In third place is Regina with 152 active cases.

Of the 3,408 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 799 are considered active, which is a record number.

The recovered number now sits at 2,854 after 78 more recoveries were reported.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 is currently 25.

The number of people in hospital is 26 in total in the province.

Twenty-two people are currently receiving inpatient case; 10 in the Saskatoon zone, five Regina and the North Central and two in the North West.

Four people, two in the North Central zone and one in both Regina and Saskatoon, are in intensive care.

The total number of cases is 3,408. Of those 887 cases from the Saskatoon area, 715 cases from the north area (222 north west, 350 north central and 143 north east), 504 cases from the south area (230 south west, 215 south central and 59 south east), 453 cases from the Regina area, 449 cases from the far north area (394 far north west, zero in far north central and 55 far north east), 397 cases from the central area (197 central west and 200 central east). Three cases have pending residence location.

There are currently 107 cases that are health care workers; however, the source of the infections is not related to their work environments in all instances.

Of the 3,408 cases in the province: 377 cases are related to travel, 1,660 are community contacts, which includes mass gatherings, 826 have no known exposures and 545 are under investigation by local public health.

The age breakdown shows 689 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 1,238 cases are in the 20-39-age range, 968 are in the 40-59-age range, 428 are in the 60-79-age range and 85 are in the 80-plus-age range.

The gender breakdown shows 50 per cent of the cases being females and 50 per cent being males.

As of today there have been 271,198 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan.