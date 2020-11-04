Police respond to over 300 calls on Halloween weekend

Majority of the calls involved disturbances, intoxicated persons and evictions

Prince Albert Police Service responded to 322 calls between Friday night and Monday morning and members conducted several high-visibility neighbourhood patrols throughout the city, according to a press release sent on Tuesday.

In the press release, a number of files were highlighted.

Aggravated Assault:

A 37-year-old man is charged with aggravated assault after police were called to the 600 block of Marquis Road for a report of a stabbing on Monday evening.

According to the release, officers were dispatched around 8 p.m. for a report of a man threatening another man with a knife.

“A 19-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

Possession of a Dangerous Weapon:

An investigation in the 2800 block of 2nd Avenue West resulted in the seizure of open alcohol and a machete at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Monday morning.

According to police, two men tried to flee from members of the Prince Albert Crime Suppression Team and Police Service Dog (PSD) Febee. Charges are pending against the two men.

One man is facing charges of possession with a dangerous weapon and carrying a concealed weapon. The second man is facing charges of breach of court conditions.

Wilful Damage:

A 41-year-old woman is charged with mischief and breach of probation after a report of wilful damage to a building around Central Avenue and 11th Street East early Sunday morning.

“Police were called to the area around 1:20 a.m. for a report that a woman had broken several windows.”

The suspect was arrested at the scene.

Break and Enter in progress:

Two men were arrested without incident by members of the Crime Suppression Team late Friday night. Members on patrol noticed footprints in the snow leading inside a fenced compound of a business in the 100 block of 13th Street East and located two men inside.

A 32-year-old man and a 40-year-old man have been charged with break and enter with intent. The 40-year-old suspect is also facing a charge of breach of probation in connection to this incident.