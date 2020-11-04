Police lay additional charges in connection with death of Dylan Chretien

More charges have been laid following further investigations into the 2019 death of Dylan Chretien.

Brandon Daniels, 25, and Max Moostoos, 28, were both charged with accessory to murder after the fact. Daniels made his first court appearance in Prince Albert on Tuesday, while Moostoos appeared on Wednesday.

Prince Albert police have already charged Brandon Smith, 33, with second degree murder in connection with the case. Smith made his first court appearance in June.

Chretien was last seen alive on Oct. 27, 2019. His blue 2003 Toyota Tundra was found abandoned in the Nordale area on Nov. 1, 2019 and he was reported missing the next day. Chretien’s remains were discovered near Prince Albert on Dec. 4, 2019.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.