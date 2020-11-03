Prince Albert SPCA investigating after kittens left in sealed container outside building

Video footage shows two individuals leaving the boxes outside the SPCA around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning

The Prince Albert SPCA is looking for information after two individuals placed two plastic sealed containers with kittens inside, in front of the building, according to a Facebook post.

There were 13 adolescent kittens in the boxes, which had no airflow or holes and were locked shut. The kittens did not survive.

Video footage from outside the SPCA shows two individuals dropping off the boxes around 6 a.m. and then drive away in what appears to be a white truck.

The post said there is an active investigation regarding this incident. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Saskatchewan Animal Protection at 306-382-0002 or toll free at 1-844-382-0002.