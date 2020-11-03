Mandatory masks in all indoor public spaces starting Friday

Public health order applies to Prince Albert, Saskatoon and Regina and will remain in place for 28 days

The province is mandating non-medical masks be worn in all indoor public spaces in Saskatoon, Regina and Prince Albert.

The new public health order will come into effect Friday and be in place for 28 days. In a press release, the province said that education will be the primary preference of public health over enforcement, depending on observed compliance with the order.

“Transmission trends in rural and smaller centres have been linked primarily to private gatherings, while transmission in the urban areas includes both private gatherings and exposures in public spaces,” the province said.

Children under 2 years of age, anyone who is unconscious, incapacitated or unable to remove a mask without assistance and people actively engaged in physical exercise are exempt from the use of non-medical masks.

Mask use is also not mandatory in workplaces where the public does not have access, private homes and areas of residences, long-term care homes and communal living and public indoor areas when eating or drinking while seated or in a designated area.

Tuesday’s announcement also came with a reduction in the cap on private gatherings in the home setting, decreasing to 10 from 15. Gatherings larger than 10 must be held in a public venue, and the guidelines of that venue must be followed. All guidelines are available at saskatchewan.ca/re-open.

Residents in all communities are encouraged to wear a non-medical mask anywhere outside the home. Residents are also encouraged to identify a single member of the household to run errands and do grocery shopping, limit those errands to once per week and work from home if possible.

The order comes as positive cases continue to climb across Saskatchewan.

Tuesday’s update saw 81 new cases across Saskatchewan, including 16 in the north central zone, 29 in Saskatoon and 14 in the north west.

North Central 2, the subzone that consists of Prince Albert, saw eight new cases, bringing the city’s active case total to 61.

Province-wide, there are 28 people in the hospital. Of those, 21 are receiving inpatient care and seven are in intensive care, including two in north central.

There were no additional deaths connected to COVID-19. That number remains at 25.

Yesterday, 1,931 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.

Premier Scott Moe and Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab will address media at 2:30.

A non-exhaustive list of indoor public spaces includes: