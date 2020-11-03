Mandatory masks in all indoor public spaces starting Friday

The province is mandating non-medical masks be worn in all indoor public spaces in Saskatoon, Regina and Prince Albert.
The new public health order will come into effect Friday and be in place for 28 days. In a press release, the province said that education will be the primary preference of public health over enforcement, depending on observed compliance with the order.
“Transmission trends in rural and smaller centres have been linked primarily to private gatherings, while transmission in the urban areas includes both private gatherings and exposures in public spaces,” the province said.
Children under 2 years of age, anyone who is unconscious, incapacitated or unable to remove a mask without assistance and people actively engaged in physical exercise are exempt from the use of non-medical masks.
Mask use is also not mandatory in workplaces where the public does not have access, private homes and areas of residences, long-term care homes and communal living and public indoor areas when eating or drinking while seated or in a designated area.
Tuesday’s announcement also came with a reduction in the cap on private gatherings in the home setting, decreasing to 10 from 15. Gatherings larger than 10 must be held in a public venue, and the guidelines of that venue must be followed. All guidelines are available at saskatchewan.ca/re-open.
Residents in all communities are encouraged to wear a non-medical mask anywhere outside the home. Residents are also encouraged to identify a single member of the household to run errands and do grocery shopping, limit those errands to once per week and work from home if possible.
The order comes as positive cases continue to climb across Saskatchewan.
Tuesday’s update saw 81 new cases across Saskatchewan, including 16 in the north central zone, 29 in Saskatoon and 14 in the north west.
North Central 2, the subzone that consists of Prince Albert, saw eight new cases, bringing the city’s active case total to 61.
Province-wide, there are 28 people in the hospital. Of those, 21 are receiving inpatient care and seven are in intensive care, including two in north central.
There were no additional deaths connected to COVID-19. That number remains at 25.
Yesterday, 1,931 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.
Premier Scott Moe and Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab will address media at 2:30.
A non-exhaustive list of indoor public spaces includes:
- All healthcare facilities
- All long-term care, personal care homes and assisted living facilities
- Pharmacies
- Medical service centres and offices
- Retail businesses
- Shopping centres and malls
- Personal services businesses, such as hair and nail salons, spas, body art facilities, except during services that require removing a mask
- Restaurants and bars, except while eating or drinking while seated in designated areas
- Places of worship or faith gatherings
- Places for cultural or entertainment services or activities, such as movie theatres, arcades, concerts and other performances
- Places for sports and recreational activities, such as a gym, ice arena, pool, gymnastic facility, dance facility or indoor court or field facility, except while participating in physical exertion
- Places for events, such as conferences and receptions
- Municipal, provincial or federal government locations offering services to the public
- Common areas of tourist accommodations, such as lobbies, elevators and hallways
- Common areas of office buildings, such as lobbies, elevators and hallways, but not private offices
- Public areas of a university or college campus, such as library or student union building, classrooms, hallways and other common areas, but not labs, offices or residences
- Train or bus stations, ferry terminals and airports
- Public transport, including cabs, ride share services and carpooling.