Wiesblatt loaned to Brooks Bandits

Prince Albert Raiders forward Ozzy Wiesblatt will be suiting up for one of the top Junior A programs in Canada for the next couple of months.

The San Jose Sharks prospect will join the Alberta Junior Hockey League’s Brooke Bandits until Dec. 20, which is when players will begin to report to their Western Hockey League clubs ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Wiesblatt, who was the 31st overall pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, has 110 points in 129 games for the Raiders since being picked by the team in 2017.

His older brothers Ocean and Orca have also played for the Bandits, with the siblings teaming up for the side from 2016 to 2017.

Orca returned to the club briefly during the 2018-19 campaign before he was reunited with Ocean on the eventual Anavet Cup champion Portage Terriers.

The Bandits, who have won three of the last four AJHL titles and captured the Centennial Cup in 2019, have also landed Edmonton Oil Kings forward and St. Louis Blues forward Jake Neighbours on a loan deal ahead of the league starting their season on Nov. 13.

In addition to Wiesblatt, seven members of the Raiders are currently with other teams.

Aliaksei Protas and Ilya Usau are playing in the KHL for Dinamo Minsk, Evan Herman and Justin Nachbaur are both with the MJHL’s OCN Blizzard, incoming import Uladzislau Shyla is suiting up for the Team Belarus Under-18 program, Eric Pearce has been loaned out to the SJHL’s Estevan Bruins and Nolan Allan is on the blueline for the SJHL’s La Ronge Ice Wolves.