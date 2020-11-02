Fourth positive case of COVID-19 at Ecole St. Mary High School

On Monday evening officials from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) identified

a fourth positive COVID-19 case in an individual at Ecole St. Mary High School, the case was not believed to be school-acquired.

According to release by the Prince Albert Catholic School Division the case being investigated is not school acquired. Communication is being shared with the specific classroom/cohort, as well as the school community. The SHA is proceeding with their assessment of the situation, and all individuals deemed to be close contacts will be communicated with.

Ecole St. Mary High School will resume classes Nov. 3 for all students and staff.

“The individual was only present for one period on one day (Oct. 22) and therefore this case is being considered as a non-close contact,” the release stated.

Public Health officials are advising students and staff in the affected class to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms daily and not to enter the school if sick.

Staff and students are to monitor until Nov. 5 for symptoms and call 811 if they become symptomatic.

The case is not believed to be school acquired. Due to the safety protocols that are in place, this case is deemed to be a potential exposure and is of low risk.

As in all other exposures in the division to protect privacy, they are not able to share or discuss any details.

The students and families of St. Mary will be receiving any updates using the Edsby Portal.

“Thank you to the Health Authority for all of their hard work and efforts. Our thoughts and prayers are with this member of our school community, and we hope they are doing well,” the release said.

Previous cases were identified at the school on Oct. 28 and two cases in the same household were identified on Oct. 25.