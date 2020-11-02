Case of COVID-19 linked to St. Louis school

On Saturday evening the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division notified the public that the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) identified a positive COVID-19 case in an individual at the St. Louis Public School.

“ The division is hoping the recovery is quick and thorough and we extend our get-well wishes to this member of our school community and offer our support to the surrounding family,” the release said.

Saskatchewan Rivers was informed Saturday evening of the COVID-19 result and communicated with the classrooms/cohorts affected as well as staff and the school community.

The SHA will continue to assess the case as they provide contact tracing and communicate with all close contacts.

“Unless other information emerges, the students and staff impacted by this case are now required to isolate until November 9 so the learning program will continue remotely for those students affected,”

As was the case in the case at all other cases in the division, due to privacy concerns, further details of the case will not be shared.

St. Louis Public School will remain open for in-person classes for all students that are not required to isolate. The school’s COVID Response Plan contains many important measures, processes and protocols that add layers of protection for students and staff. Personnel at the Saskatchewan Health Authority continue to guide and inform school administration and staff as they manage this situation.

The division appreciates the support that students, parents and community members have demonstrated, especially as the number of cases in our region climbs the release said.

Although there has been absolutely no evidence that transmission has occurred within any SRPSD school, “We all share responsibility to minimize the risk of COVID transmission,” the division said.

Students and staff will continue to be informed and guided by the SHA.

“The division is thankful to have such a cohesive team of staff members supported by our partners in Health.”