The province is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 in Prince Albert on Sunday. There are now 52 active cases in the city.

In total, the government is reporting 74 new cases and 15 recoveries.

In other parts of the province, there are five new cases in the far north west region, five new cases in the north west region, 12 new cases in the north central region, one new case in the north east region, 25 new cases in Saskatoon, two new cases in the central east region, 19 new cases in Regina, one new case in the south west and three new cases in the south east region. There is one new case that has a pending residence location.

There are now 135 active cases in the north central region.

There are now 33 people in the hospital. Six people in the north central zone are receiving inpatient care. Additionally, two people in the north central zone are in intensive care.

There are three new cases in north central zone one, with a total of 72 active cases in the region. North central zone one covers the communities of Albertville, Big River, Birch Hills, Blaine Lake, Candle Lake, Canwood, Chitek Lake, Christopher Lake, Debden, Leask, Marcelin, Meath Park, Paddockwood, Parkside, Pebble Baye, Shellbrook, Timber Bay, Waskesiu and Weirdale.

2,750 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan yesterday.