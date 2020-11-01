Saskatchewan Polytechnic cancels classes due to cyber attack

Classes at Saskatchewan Polytechnic will be cancelled until Wednesday due to a cybersecurity attack that has affected its systems, according to a press release sent on Sunday night.

There will be no online or applied, in-person classes Nov. 2-4 while Polytech IT staff work with outside experts to restore systems. Systems will be restored in order of priority, with the first priority being to restore online learning for students, the release read.

“The institute continues to assess the extent of the cybersecurity incident with external experts and law enforcement. There is no reason to conclude at this point that any personal information has been compromised.”

Students and staff are able to safely access limited services through direct web access including email, Zoom, Office 365 and video streaming using personal devices.

Additional information will be posted on campusupdate.ca.

Media is expected to be updated on Monday.

Saskatchewan Polytechnic has campuses in Prince Albert, Moose Jaw, Regina, and Saskatoon.